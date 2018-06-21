InventHelp Inventor Develops VIN-BISOUS (LCC-3754)

The VIN-BISOUS provides functional wine-glass storage and at the same time displays affinity for sports, alumni, special interest causes, hobbies, scrapbooking, marketing company brands, etc. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional storage and display units. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a room. The invention features a decorative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, the VIN-BISOUS is producible in design variations, and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that your favorite wine glasses and accessories are prominently displayed while at the same time providing ample space for marketing, branding, decoration, etc."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LCC-3754, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

