InventHelp Inventor Develops Visibility Enhancer for Slow-Moving/Stationary Vehicles (ORD-2720)

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver, I have had a lot of near misses with vehicles left on the side of the highway because they were not clearly visible in poor conditions," said an inventor from Titusville, Fla. "After a friend was killed in a collision with a stranded vehicle, I decided something had to be done to make such vehicles more visible to approaching motorists."

He created a prototype for the patent pending BANNER INDICATING SLOW OR STATIONARY OBJECT (B.I.S.S.O.) to make a vehicle parked on the side of the road clearly visible to others. The accessory ensures that such vehicles can be seen by approaching drivers. It provides ample time for motorists to maneuver around the stationary or slow-moving vehicle. This reduces the risk of collisions with abandoned, stranded and stopped vehicles, which is designed to enhance roadway safety. In addition, the invention features reflective elements and bright colors for greater visibility.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2720, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

