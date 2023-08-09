InventHelp Inventor Develops Warming Accessory for Windshield Wipers (HTM-8637)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to warm and defrost windshield wipers during winter weather," said an inventor, from Brookfield, Wisc., "so I invented the WIPER SAVER. My design ensures that the rubber blades are flexible and ice-free to maintain full contact and even pressure with the windshield."

The invention provides an effective way to melt ice and snow from vehicle wipers in the winter. In doing so, it prevents wiper blades from freezing over and sticking. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to manually snap ice and snow off the windshield wipers. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, trucking companies, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HTM-8637, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp