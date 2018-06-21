InventHelp Inventor Develops Water Fowl Decoy Anchor System (KSC-1298)

He developed a prototype for patent pending TUCK-A-DUCK to eliminate the need to wrap cords around a duck decoy keel to anchor it in or on the water. As such, it helps keep a duck hunter's hands from getting wet and saves considerable time and effort. What's more, its simple design makes it easy to attach and use, practical and tangle free. Therefore, it not only enhances comfort and reduces frustration but is also versatile for use with any decoy. Other appealing attributes are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "While I was duck hunting, my hands used to get cold and wet from wrapping cords around duck decoy keels. So I decided to find an alternate method that would keep my hands dry," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KSC-1298, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

