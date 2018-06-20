InventHelp Inventor Develops WATER MUSCLE (CLM-366)

The WATER MUSCLE provides an effective way to contain water from a falsely triggered automatic fire sprinkler head. In doing so, it could help to prevent water damage. As a result, it eliminates hassles and frustrations and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that sprinkler water can be quickly and easily contained."

The original design was submitted to the Columbus office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CLM-366, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

