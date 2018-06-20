InventHelp Inventor Develops WATER MUSCLE (CLM-366)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a way to minimize the damage caused when a fire sprinkler is accidentally set off," said an inventor, from Hilliard, Ohio, "so I invented the WATER MUSCLE."

The WATER MUSCLE provides an effective way to contain water from a falsely triggered automatic fire sprinkler head. In doing so, it could help to prevent water damage. As a result, it eliminates hassles and frustrations and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that sprinkler water can be quickly and easily contained."

