InventHelp Inventor Develops Watertight Barrier System (LAX-1502)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a custom-sized protective, watertight structure to aid in safeguarding any required footing at any residential or commercial building construction site against flooding," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the C. LYONS- BOARD. My design would eliminate the potential for periodic or sustained water saturation and it would minimize the settling of concrete footings."

The invention provides a watertight barrier system during building construction. In doing so, it helps prevent water entry and flooding. As a result, it would increase the lifespan of all footing materials. It also would aid in making it easier to put in footings. The invention features a flexible and durable design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for residential and commercial contractors. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1502, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

