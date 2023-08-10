InventHelp Inventor Develops Watertight Barrier System (LAX-1537)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a chef and I wanted to create an improved means for restaurants to check food temperatures and collect data for public health agencies," said one of two inventors, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so we invented the BLUE SPHERE. Our design offers a more effective alternative to manual methods and it helps to reduce errors."

The invention provides a smart design for a food preparation thermometer. It also offers a companion data collection system. As a result, it provides an automated means of collecting food temperature data for food safety compliance needs and it could promote food safety. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial restaurants and commercial food service applications.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

