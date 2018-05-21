InventHelp Inventor Develops Way To Cook More Conveniently With the HEATING AID (DLL-2624)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While reheating multiple foods left over from the holidays, an inventor from Dallas, Texas, had to use a few pots and pans, which took up space and required long cleanup. "In order to streamline this process, I came up with the idea for the HEATING AID," she said.

This invention provides more convenience while cooking or reheating food. It eliminates the need for multiple pots and pans, which avoids clutter and saves stovetop space. It also minimizes cleanup, which saves time and effort.