InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Utilize Small Pieces of Soap (DKC-348)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Most consumers discard soap slivers and waste money. I thought there could be an easy way to transform soap slivers into new bars of soap," said an inventor, from Euclid, Ohio, "so I invented the SOAP - PRESSER. My design enables you to use 100 percent of a bar of soap."

The patent-pending SOAP-PRESSER provides an effective way to repurpose small pieces of soap. This design eliminates the need to discard the small soap slivers, and as a result, it reduces waste and it could help save money. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DKC-348, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp