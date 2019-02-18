InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Cigar Carrier with Controlled Environment (HLW-2106)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While luggage design has kept up with the needs of modern travelers for the most part, it is not equipped with the specialized environment required for the safe transport of cigars. Fortunately, an inventor from Miami Gardens, Fla., has come up with a design for the ideal cigar carrier.

He developed HUMIDOR BACK PACK to hold multiple cigars in a display fashion along with smoking supplies and keeps the cigars properly humidified during transit. This lightweight, compact and easy to carry accessory is also attractive, comfortable and user friendly. Other reasons for its appeal are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. Thus, it makes an ideal gift for cigar smokers. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal interests inspired the idea. "I wanted to provide cigar smokers with a convenient way to travel with a supply of cigars in an orderly and properly humidified manner," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2106, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

