InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Cooling System (PHO-3018)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked as a taper painter for 20 years and I thought there could be an improved accessory for cooling the body while working," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the JUMP SUIT COOLING PACK. My design would provide cooling comfort and it would enhance safety."

The invention provides effective cooling relief from the heat. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional cooling methods. As a result, it increases comfort and safety and it could reduce the incidence of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for workers and other individuals who engage in outdoor activities in warm temperatures.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PHO-3018, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

