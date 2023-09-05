InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Firefighting Solution (NJD-2559)

PITTSBURGH , Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wearable firefighting solution for safer and efficient fire suppression/extinguishing," said an inventor, from Newark, N.J., "so I invented the MAYRANT HALON INJECTION. My design would allow any firefighter to have a comfortable portable device that could be taken anywhere, especially where larger equipment is limited."

The patent-pending invention provides a fire suppression/extinguisher backpack-style unit for safer and efficient firefighting measures. In doing so, it allows for rapid deployment. It also offers fresh air intake and supply for the user. The invention features a flexible and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for firefighters, first responders, rescue persons, etc.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2559, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

