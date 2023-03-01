InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Language Translation Device (TPL-226)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient and compact device to assist with voice recognition and translation tasks," said an inventor, from Marion, Ark., "so I invented the T- BUDS. My design would provide immediate and accurate voice translations for either in-person communication or wireless communication situations."

The invention provides a wearable digital device for voice translation. In doing so, it can be used for direct person-to-person or wireless communications. It also offers real time processing power for voice translations in any number of language options and it increases communication and convenience. The invention features a compact and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the domestic corporate call center market, businesses, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TPL-226, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp