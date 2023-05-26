InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Suit for Powered Flight (TUC-459)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique suit or garment with various attachments to assist in the act of powered flight," said an inventor, from Pearce, Ariz., "so I invented the NEUROPROSTHETIC FLIGHT SUIT. My design would allow for direct mind control of the flight suit apparatus for navigational control purposes."

The invention provides a wearable suit for powered aerial flight. In doing so, it allows the user to ascend into the sky in a controlled manner. It also offers an alternative to other personal aircraft apparatuses and it could increase fun and adventure. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the military, flight enthusiasts, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

