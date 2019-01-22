InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Video Camera for Security Purposes (AAT-4103)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With today's mobile society, many people would find it hard to survive without their cell phones. While their convenience for communication is undisputed, an inventor from Hephzibah, Ga., thought of a more easily accessible device, particularly when personal safety is an issue.

He developed PEEL BACK CONTACT PIN to provide a connection to security services for help in emergency situations. As such, it improves safety and security for users, affording greater independence and peace of mind, particularly for the elderly. Furthermore, this lightweight, compact and portable device makes it easy for users to communicate audio and video content quickly and easily. Thus, it is practical, reliable, versatile and user friendly. Other appealing attributes include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "I wanted to create a safer environment for the elderly," he said, "so they could maintain independence but get help when needed."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

