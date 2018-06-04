As a result she developed the CareBit, CareBit Plus to monitor the care and track the activity of a loved one in a hospital, rehabilitation facility or nursing home. The accessory effectively monitors the vital signs and physical activity of the person wearing it. It also ensures that help arrives quickly in the event of an emergency. The invention provides peace of mind to family, friends or loved ones who share in the responsibility of caring for someone in need. The unit promotes personal health and well-being, and is designed to be unobtrusive, lightweight and comfortable.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LCC-3748, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-wearable-wellness-monitor-lcc-3748-300658445.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

