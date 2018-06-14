InventHelp Inventor Develops Weather Protector for Individuals in Wheelchairs (PIT-657)

He developed the EZ COVER to safeguard the individual and chair from inclement weather. The device keeps the individual and chair dry during rainstorms. It also shields the user and chair from the harmful rays of the sun. The accessory ensures that the user remains comfortable while outdoors in any type of weather. In addition, the invention is adaptable for use with new and existing wheelchairs.

