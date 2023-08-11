InventHelp Inventor Develops Wellness Check System for Truck Drivers (RKH-517)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to inform a truck driver and the trucking company officials of a serious medical situation such as heart failure to prevent an accident on the road," said an inventor, from Triangle, Va., "so I invented the WELLNESS WHEEL & BLOOD PRESSURE MONITOR. My design ensures that the driver's pulse rate and blood pressure are monitored in real-time to produce better wellness checks and to detect problems in advance."

The invention provides an effective way to monitor the health and wellbeing of professional truck drivers. In doing so, it would monitor heart rate and blood pressure while driving. It also allows the home office to gather accurate information for wellness checks. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, it can be produced for new production or existing trucks.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-517, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

