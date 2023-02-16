InventHelp Inventor Develops Wheelchair with a Portable Commode (DCD-243)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more sanitary and comfortable means for wheelchair users to relieve themselves," said an inventor, from Waldorf, Md., "so I invented the WHEELCHAIR RELIEF. My design would eliminate tedious and time-consuming trips into crowded and dirty restrooms."

The invention provides an improved design for a wheelchair. In doing so, it enables the user to relieve themselves if needed. As a result, it eliminates the need to stop and find a public restroom and it could increase comfort, privacy and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for individuals who utilize wheelchairs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-243, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp