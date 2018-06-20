InventHelp Inventor Develops Whimsical Holiday Bell (DLL-3381)

"I developed my invention to bring more joy to the holidays. I felt something was missing on my Christmas tree every time I looked at it. My idea came to mind, and it reminds of me of a famous Christmas movie quote," said the inventor. The SPIRIT BELL adds to the festive nature of the holidays. It provides a novel means to display one's holiday spirit. This attractively designed decoration offers a beautiful sound that will emit throughout a home. This may, in turn, promote a sense of calmness and relaxation. This holiday decoration may garner a great deal of attention and induce laughter. Versions of this novel decoration can be produced for Thanksgiving, Valentine's Day, weddings, Halloween, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-3381, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

