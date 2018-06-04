InventHelp Inventor Develops White/Brown Rice Cookware (MTN-3020)

"Due to various reasons, not everyone can eat white rice and brown rice. When cooking for a family that needs to address these reasons, it's inconvenient having to cook both types of rice in two different pots. My invention solves this problem," said the inventor. The DUAL COOKER allows an individual to prepare two different types of rice simultaneously. This will save a busy individual time and effort preparing a meal. It will also reduce the amount of cookware items needed. This practical unit offers an easy-to-use, dual-function design. It is producible in non-stick, stainless steel, as well as in a variety of colors and sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3020, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

