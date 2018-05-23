InventHelp Inventor Develops Window Dimming/Shade System (NAV-1180)

"I used to work at a robotic welding company. At the time, dimmable helmets were being introduced to the market. I began thinking how I could merge this concept to a window design, and that's how my idea was formed," said the inventor. The DIMMABLE WINDOWS provide a much greater level of control over daytime lighting levels within a room. They eliminate the need for traditional blinds, curtains, drapes, etc., yet they still provide a high degree of privacy. This new system enables the owner of a house to be able to have an unobstructed view to the outside. In addition, they provide a means of limiting radiant heat gain during hot summer days. This will, in turn, improve the overall comfort and energy efficiency of a dwelling. These improved windows will minimize wear and tear on an air conditioning system and also reduce electric bills. Additionally, the invention is also usable to dim skylights, especially during lightning storms, which would keep young children from being frightened without having to tape cardboard over the skylight.

