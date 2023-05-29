InventHelp Inventor Develops Windows with Self-Adjusting Tint Capabilities (SDB-1615)

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for windows to self-adjust to the most appropriate tint level for eye protection and a full glare-free view," said an inventor, from Santee, Calif., "so I invented the TRANSLUCENT GLASS. My design could also make your vehicle or home interior cooler and more comfortable during sunny/warm weather conditions."

The invention provides new windows with self-adjusting tint capabilities. In doing so, it reduces sunlight glare. It also increases comfort and safety and it could help to keep an interior space cooler. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, households, business owners, ships, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1615, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp