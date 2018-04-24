INVENTHELP INVENTOR DEVELOPS YIELDING GAS DLL- 3359

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Seagoville, Texas, thought there needed to be a better way to call attention to a car accident, so they invented the YIELDING GAS.
The YIELDING GAS provides an effective way to alert approaching drivers of an accident. In doing so, it increases the visibility of an accident. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, the YIELDING GAS is producible in design variations.
The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could help to prevent further unnecessary accidents on the road."
