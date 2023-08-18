InventHelp Inventor Develops Zero-Emissions Marine Motor for Boaters (MHO-312)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an electric outboard motor that doesn't rely on wasteful and heavy lithium batteries that will destroy the performance of the boats they were put on," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, NC, "so I invented the HYDROGEN FUEL CELL POWERED OUTBOARD MOTOR. My design will bring in a feasible solution to the zero emissions goals of society, while reducing or eliminating the need for expensive research and development of new hulls."

The patent-pending invention provides a zero-emissions solution for marine motors which does not rely on heavy lithium batteries which will affect the performance of existing hulls. It also assists boaters in ensuring they can refuel without having to waste valuable time recharging lithium batteries. The invention features a lightweight and environmentally friendly design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for boating enthusiasts and the marine industry.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-312, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

