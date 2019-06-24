InventHelp Inventor Devises Improved Plumbing Drain Pipe (PND-4993)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a plumber, I needed to find a drain with a condensate pump if there was no washing-machine drain near to it," said an inventor from Manahawkin, N.J. "My idea makes it convenient and easier to drain a condensate pump."

He created a prototype for the JET DRAIN to ensure that there is a connection for a condensate pump which would drain into an approved vented fixture. The invention solves the problem of condensate pump drainage. The design saves time and effort in running drain lines. It also eliminates hassles and frustrations. Furthermore, the device is easy to install.

