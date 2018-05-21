An inventor from Statesville, N.C., has invented EYE GLASS PROTECTOR, a covering for the lenses of sunglasses, prescription glasses and other optical products designed to safeguard this area of the glasses. "I was inspired to invent this item while wearing my glasses on the job," said the inventor. "My job involves pouring concrete, which can be a messy task and cause my glasses to become dirty." EYE GLASS PROTECTOR eliminates the frustration associated with lenses becoming coated in a film of dirt, bugs, trash and more.

This invention increases the life of a pair of glasses, saving the wearer money that would be spent purchasing replacement sunglasses or prescription glasses. It is easy to position and remove as needed, as well as lightweight and easy to transport.

The original design was submitted to the National office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-CNC-135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-glasses-lens-protective-accessory-invented-cnc-135-300651174.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

