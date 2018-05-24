InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079)

He developed the patent-pending HEADPHONE vUe to provide headphone users with access to video as well as sound. As such, it enhances the enjoyment of physical exercise programs and reduces the chances of boredom while working out. What's more, since it is lightweight and easy to transport, it provides a more compact alternative to traditional monitors and television screens. Besides being versatile, practical and easy to use, this unique entertainment concept is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I work out at a gym five days a week and enjoy using headphones to listen to music during my routine," he said. "Since so many others at the gym are doing the same thing, I thought there would be a market for enhancing the headphones with an option to watch a 3D video of the music that's playing."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-3079, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

