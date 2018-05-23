InventHelp Inventor: Improved Lunchbox with Safety Feature Invented (MTN-2958)

"I invented this improved lunchbox because I saw the need to have this safety feature on food containers. No one would have access to it except the owner," said the inventor. The LOCK & EAT secures food items and prevents them from being stolen out of the lunchbox. Like many standard lunchboxes, it provides an airtight environment for food items, which keeps contents fresh and appetizing. It is compact in size to be transported to any destination with minimal effort. This improved lunchbox will be appealing to consumers who carry their lunches to work, as well as college students living in dorms.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-MTN-2958, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

