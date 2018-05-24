They developed a prototype for CAPIC CANE to prevent a cane from slipping on wet surfaces and from falling to the floor when leaned against a wall or other surface. Furthermore, it allows the user to find and retrieve the cane quickly and easily, saving time and effort. Besides that, it fits securely in the hand and is safe, convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, it is lightweight, practical and easy to use.



The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "I had trouble with my cane slipping on wet surfaces and when not in use, slipping along the wall," one of them said. "I also had difficulty keeping track of my cane and wanted a way to alleviate these problems."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1012, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-improved-mobility-cane-invented-ckl-1012-300651523.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

