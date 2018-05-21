InventHelp Inventor: Improved Pajama Bottom Invented (BRK-2298)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After observing men and women wearing leggings for workouts and seeing how sexy the leggings made them look, an inventor from Harvest, Ala., got the idea for a new kind of pajama bottom.

PAJAMA LEGGINGS provides more comfort than conventional pajama bottoms. It has a sexier look, which builds confidence. Also, it doesn't shift and bunch up at the knees, which allows for a more restful sleep.

Producible in different sizes, colors and styles, PAJAMA LEGGINGS helps improve circulation and also benefits babies, children and teens.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-BRK-2298, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

