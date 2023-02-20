InventHelp Inventor Invents Device to Secure Painting Equipment (KXX-375)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a painter and wanted to invent a way to store a paint sprayer that does not involve balancing the equipment," said an inventor from Chattanooga, "so I invented this. My design would allow painters to move freely while climbing ladders and maneuvering around a job site." This convenient patent-pending invention could increase safety for painters and contractors by allowing them to securely store a paint sprayer or other painting equipment. In doing so, it would leave the painter's hands free to perform other tasks and maneuver effectively while climbing ladders or moving in other ways. Additionally, the device could reduce costs by eliminating the chances of dropping or damaging expensive equipment. The device would be ideal for use among professional painters and contractors, as well as homeowners and DIY-ers. The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KXX-375, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp