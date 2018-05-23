"As a musician, I have personal experience with the problems associated with losing or misplacing a guitar strap. My invention will solve this problem and will be a convenience item for guitar players," said the inventor. THE CROSBY L.G. enhances convenience among guitar players. It allows for quick and easy access to the strap when it is needed. It also ensures a strap will not be lost or misplaced. This, in turn, spares a guitar player the inconvenience of being without a strap. In addition, the new strap will prevent the cost associated with having to purchase a replacement.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-ROH-329, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-newly-designed-guitar-strap-invented-roh-329-300651375.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

