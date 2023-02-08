InventHelp Inventor Presents an Improved Hair Clipper Accessory (CBA-3832)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I have a friend hair stylist that is paralyzed on one side, I wanted to create something to help him to master his craft," said an inventor from Brunson, SC. "So, I created the CUT & COMB."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for an effective means of cutting and combing clients' hair with ease and greater precision. This one handheld tool would free up one hand for more efficient hairstyling results. It would eliminate the hassle of switching from one tool to another, which would save stylists/barbers time and effort on the job/ This could allow for a more precise cut, therefore resulting in more satisfied customers. This product would be lightweight, adjustable, durable, efficient, timesaving, and practical in design. Additionally, it would benefit hairstylists who may have physical limitations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3832, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp