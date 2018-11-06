InventHelp Inventor Redesigns Boat Anchor for Easy Retrieval (HTT-6524)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, boat owners had quite a struggle on their hands when it came to raising an anchor that had become lodged in mud, sand or debris. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from DeWitt, Ark., however, there is an easy solution to that problem.

He developed a prototype for DICKIE ALLEN'S BREAKAWAY ANCHOR to provide for the quick and easy retrieval of an anchor embedded in mud or debris. As such, it saves boaters considerable time and effort, reducing physical strain and affording peace of mind. As a result, it enhances their enjoyment of fishing and other boating activities. In addition, it is convenient, effective, durable and easy to operate.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I am an avid fisherman and have always had trouble with my anchor getting stuck in the mud," he said. "This invention will solve that problem for anyone who fishes from a boat."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTT-6524, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

