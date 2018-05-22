The SNOW GONE provides a more effective way to clear snow from a sidewalk or driveway. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional snow blowers and shovels. It also ensures that a sidewalk is properly salted and it enhances safety. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, schools, etc. Additionally, SNOW GONE is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to shovel snow, and it's the future of snow shoveling or removal."

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-LGI-2427, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-snow-gone-invented-lgi-2427-300651281.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

