InventHelp Inventor: TRANSFORMER CAP Invented (AVZ-1659)

The patent-pending TRANSFORMER CAP provides a more secure way to seal a hole in an electrical transformer. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional patches and repairs. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a durable, compact design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for electricians and utility companies. Additionally, the TRANSFORMER CAP is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to prevent insulating oil from leaking out of a utility transformer after the bushings have been damaged."



The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AVZ-1659, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

