InventHelp Inventor's Accessory Provides a More Convenient Way to Carry a Variety of Items (LCC-3655)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A lot of people are tired of leaving their golf towels behind in their carts when they're on the green, searching for misplaced keys in pockets and purses, and leaving behind hats that were taken off in restaurants. "Such hassles can be eliminated by the HIP CLIP," said an inventor from Bradenton, Fla.
This accessory enables a user to keep a variety of items (golf towel, set of keys, hat, etc.) handy while out and about. It eliminates the need for frustrating searches, as well as helps avoid loss and the expensive need for replacement.
Compact, ergonomic, versatile, easy to use and designed to promote convenience and peace of mind, the HIP CLIP is ideal for golfers, mechanics, skilled laborers, BBQers, fishing enthusiasts, cleaning crews, etc.
The inventor has created a prototype of his idea.
The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-LCC-3655, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
