InventHelp Inventors Design Lawn Mower Attachment (CKL-1074)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors from Park City, Ill., wanted to fulfill the need for an attachment for a commercial walk-behind mower that would facilitate collecting leaves.

The LEAF CATCHER ATTACHMENT COMMERCIAL MOWER (FABRIC) is easy to attach and use. It is convenient and durable. It also saves time and effort by enabling leaves to be collected more quickly. Additionally, it reduces physical strain.

"We wanted to create something that would make fall clean-ups easier and save on labor and time," said one of the inventors.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1074, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

