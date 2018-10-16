InventHelp Inventors Design Modified Planter to Facilitate Vegetation Transplants (BGF-2272)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from West Bloomfield, Mich., thought there needed to be an easier way to transplant plants, check roots for rot and clean inside a planter, so they invented the patent pending FARANSO FLOWER POT.

The modified planter provides a more effective way to transplant vegetation. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional planters. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to improve plant health and appearance. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and landscapers. Additionally, design variations are available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could make gardening with planters more enjoyable."

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BGF-2272, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

