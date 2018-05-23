InventHelp Inventors Design Shower Accessory (NJD-1545)

The METHODS AND APPARATUS FOR DISTRIBUTING WATER IN A SHOWER provides a more effective way to dispense water within a shower. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional shower heads. As a result, it increases water coverage and it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the METHODS AND APPARATUS FOR DISTRIBUTING WATER IN A SHOWER is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enhances water coverage while showering."

