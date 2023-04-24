InventHelp Inventors Develop a New Fun and Entertaining Dice Game (LVT-385)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted a different kind of game to play for group entertainment," said two inventors from Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the Money Game. It will take away boredom at any function."

The invention provides a fun and entertaining game that could be enjoyed by adults age 21 and older. It could be played at parties, get-togethers, or during leisure/quality family time and encourages social interaction and friendly competition among family and friends. Small, lightweight, and compact in design it can be easily packed for travel and used at remote locations as well as stored in a space-saving manner when not in use. The inventors created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LVT-385, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp