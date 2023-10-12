InventHelp Inventors Develop Automatic Fish Food Dispenser (CCT-4822)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an easier and less messy way to feed pet fish every week," said one of two inventors, from Anderson Twp., Ohio, "so we invented the SEAWEED AND A FROZEN FOOD FISH FEEDER. Our design would also provide fish owners with peace of mind when leaving for vacations."

The patent-pending invention provides a food storage and dispensing device for fish tanks. In doing so, it eliminates the need to feed fish daily. It also reduces the mess associated with thawing and mixing algae, shrimp, crab, and krill for feedings. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for fish owners and pet stores.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4822, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp