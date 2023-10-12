InventHelp Inventors Develop Automatic Fish Food Dispenser (CCT-4822)

News provided by

InventHelp

12 Oct, 2023, 13:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an easier and less messy way to feed pet fish every week," said one of two inventors, from Anderson Twp., Ohio, "so we invented the SEAWEED AND A FROZEN FOOD FISH FEEDER. Our design would also provide fish owners with peace of mind when leaving for vacations."

The patent-pending invention provides a food storage and dispensing device for fish tanks. In doing so, it eliminates the need to feed fish daily. It also reduces the mess associated with thawing and mixing algae, shrimp, crab, and krill for feedings. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for fish owners and pet stores.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4822, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Also from this source

InventHelp Inventors Develop New Training Tool for Baseball Players (CHK-328)

InventHelp Inventors Develop New Training Tool for Baseball Players (CHK-328)

"This idea was developed through a lot of years of trials and observation trying to develop something that benefits and helps hitters," said one of...
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Holster for Cell Phones (ALL-3107)

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Holster for Cell Phones (ALL-3107)

"I needed a better way to carry my cell phone close to my body while working," said an inventor, from Douglasville, Ga., "so I invented the QUICK...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.