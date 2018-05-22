They developed the SOAP DISPENSER BACK SCRUBBER to offer an efficient way to scrub and cleanse the back while bathing or showering. The design saves the user from having to stretch or strain to clean hard-to-reach areas. This eliminates hassles and frustrations. The accessory is ideal for use by individuals with limited mobility. The device enables users to cleanse themselves easily without having to ask for assistance. All of this is designed to enhance independence.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-LAX-913, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-bathing-aid-for-cleaning-hard-to-reach-areas-lax-913-300651287.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

