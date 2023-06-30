InventHelp Inventors Develop Child-Friendly Hair Clippers (CTK-2737)

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a hairstylist and have worked with many different tools used for cutting hair. I thought there could be a clipper design to keep a child comfortable and entertained while receiving a haircut," said one of two inventors, from Manor, Texas, "so we invented the DYNASTY CLIPPERS. Our design enables a child to hear music during a haircut instead of the buzzing sound that may be scary or startling."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for hair clippers. In doing so, it could appeal to children and younger clients. As a result, helps reduce the anxiety associated with the traditional buzzing sound and it could provide a more relaxing haircutting experience. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for barbershops and salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

