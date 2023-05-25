InventHelp Inventors Develop Compressor Bypass Valve for a Turbocharged Engine (TRO-876)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a compressor bypass valve for a turbocharged engine that would allow the driver to experience faster and more powerful immediate engine response for optimum performance for any turbo charged engine," said one of two inventors, from Oliver, BC, Canada, "so we invented the T-GATE. Our design would revolutionize the turbo industry while making the vehicle more enjoyable and exciting to own and operate."

The invention provides improved turbocharger performance for motorists and equipment. In doing so, it enables the engine to temporarily breathe atmospheric air. As a result, it reduces the effect of turbo lag and it offers optimum acceleration from a standstill. The invention features a simple and reliable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

SOURCE InventHelp