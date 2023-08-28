InventHelp Inventors Develop Cooling Accessory for Breast Cancer Patients (DCD-235)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had breast cancer and experienced burning associated with radiation therapy. I thought there should be a simple way to provide relief from this pain," said one of two inventors, from Bryans Road, Md., "so we invented the BOSSOM BUDDY. Our design offers an improved alternative to placing a wash cloth in a bowl within the freezer."

The invention provides cooling comfort for the breast after radiation therapy or any breast related procedure. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional ice packs. As a result, it provides added relief and it helps to reduce the pain associated with radiation burning. The invention features a therapeutic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals undergoing radiation therapy for breast cancer. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

