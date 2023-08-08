InventHelp Inventors Develop Daily Living Aid to Assist Users when Standing (CSK-342)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe and easy means to lift individuals from a seated position," said one of two inventors, from Randleman, N.C., "so we invented the E Z LIFT. Our design can be used on a chair, sofa or even in a vehicle."

The invention provides a daily living aid to assist users when standing. In doing so, it offers an economical alternative to expensive lift chairs/recliners. It also reduces strain and the risk of injury and it increases independence and comfort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the elderly, disabled, arthritis sufferers, and anyone recovering from an injury. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

