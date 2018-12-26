InventHelp Inventors Develop Deck or Condo Bathroom Space for Pet Dogs (WDH-2398)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --"We have always had a dog, but we disliked the messes, odors, and damaged yards and gardens," said one of two inventors from Chevy Chase, Md. "We came up with this idea so that our dog had a place to use the bathroom that was easy and convenient, and keeps us out of bad weather. Our idea eliminates the need for middle-of-the-night 'potty runs.'"

They developed MS. B'S POTTY HOUSE to provide a convenient and sanitary place for a dog to go to the bathroom on the deck of an apartment or condo. The unit eliminates the need to take the dog out for a walk to go to the bathroom. It also makes it easier to clean up pet waste. The device eliminates messes, odors, and damages to yards and gardens. The enclosure is weatherproof and easy to clean. Furthermore, the invention is collapsible for ease of storage and transport.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2398, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

