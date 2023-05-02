InventHelp Inventors Develop Discreet Disposal System for Tampons & Pads (MBQ-306)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an improved way for women and female teens to quietly discard used tampons, pads or pantyliners," said one of two inventors, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so we invented SANI- WRAPS. Our design could also help to prevent leaks and odors in the trash."

The patent-pending invention provides a discreet way to dispose of used sanitary napkins and tampons. In doing so, it offers an alternative to loosely wrapping a used tampon or pad with toilet paper. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a discreet and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-306, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp